If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) were traded, and its beta was 2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.16, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. HOUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.03, offering almost -106.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.83% since then. We note from Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) trade information

Instantly HOUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.95 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.56% year-to-date, but still down -5.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) is -12.86% down in the 30-day period.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) estimates and forecasts

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.17 percent over the past six months and at a -27.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.30%. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 191.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.70% per year for the next five years.

HOUS Dividends

Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)’s Major holders