ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $27.90 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 1.56 million shares of the ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.70, and it changed around -$0.24 or -1.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.27B. IBN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.34, offering almost -19.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.51% since then. We note from ICICI Bank Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.65 million.

ICICI Bank Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IBN as a Hold, whereas 41 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ICICI Bank Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Instantly IBN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.43 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.30% year-to-date, but still up 3.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is 2.66% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBN is forecast to be at a low of $20.33 and a high of $27.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

ICICI Bank Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.72 percent over the past six months and at a 19.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.10%.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.