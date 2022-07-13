HF Sinclair Corporation’s (NYSE: DINO) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.25, and it changed around -$0.42 or -0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.12B. DINO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.50, offering almost -29.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.96% since then. We note from HF Sinclair Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

HF Sinclair Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended DINO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HF Sinclair Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) trade information

Instantly DINO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.54 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.04% year-to-date, but still up 3.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) is -21.25% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DINO is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $67.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) estimates and forecasts

HF Sinclair Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.47 percent over the past six months and at a 477.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 140.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 48.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect HF Sinclair Corporation to make $7.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 129.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.80%. HF Sinclair Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 191.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.65% per year for the next five years.

DINO Dividends

HF Sinclair Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.35% of HF Sinclair Corporation shares, and 62.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.07%. HF Sinclair Corporation stock is held by 497 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.27% of the shares, which is about 14.01 million shares worth $459.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.07% or 13.54 million shares worth $539.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.16 million shares worth $146.2 million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $136.27 million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.