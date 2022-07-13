Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $94.58, and it changed around -$3.82 or -3.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.36B. HES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $131.43, offering almost -38.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.52% since then. We note from Hess Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Hess Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended HES as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Hess Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) trade information

Instantly HES has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 101.38 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.76% year-to-date, but still down -3.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is -25.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day(s).

Hess Corporation (HES) estimates and forecasts

Hess Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.19 percent over the past six months and at a 309.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 795.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 796.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.32 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Hess Corporation to make $2.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.90%. Hess Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 117.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 69.35% per year for the next five years.

HES Dividends

Hess Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.06% of Hess Corporation shares, and 83.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.56%. Hess Corporation stock is held by 924 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.27% of the shares, which is about 41.29 million shares worth $3.06 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.72% or 30.26 million shares worth $2.24 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 8.11 million shares worth $748.14 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.92 million shares worth around $586.51 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.