HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.75, and it changed around -$3.1 or -5.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.73B. HQY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.50, offering almost -37.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.34% since then. We note from HealthEquity Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 790.10K.

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) trade information

Instantly HQY has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.67 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.80% year-to-date, but still down -0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) is -6.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.2 day(s).

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) estimates and forecasts

HealthEquity Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.41 percent over the past six months and at a -3.01% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $203.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect HealthEquity Inc. to make $204.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.30%. HealthEquity Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -556.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.70% per year for the next five years.

HQY Dividends

HealthEquity Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 06 and September 12.

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.07% of HealthEquity Inc. shares, and 101.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.48%. HealthEquity Inc. stock is held by 417 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.17% of the shares, which is about 9.42 million shares worth $553.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.48% or 8.0 million shares worth $469.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 2.4 million shares worth $141.13 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $140.8 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.