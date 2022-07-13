Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET)

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) have been traded, and its beta is 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.04 or 8.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.28M. CNET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -236.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.09% since then. We note from ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 385.19K.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Instantly CNET has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6095 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.23% year-to-date, but still up 6.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) is 33.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 84030.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.80%. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CNET Dividends

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 20.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.58% of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, and 0.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.64%. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.16 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.20% or 72600.0 shares worth $72600.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 39900.0 shares worth $39900.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 12732.0 shares worth around $9037.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.