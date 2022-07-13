Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.60, and it changed around $0.06 or 3.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $263.42M. VLTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.34, offering almost -796.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.75% since then. We note from Volta Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 million.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) trade information

Instantly VLTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.20% year-to-date, but still up 7.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) is -31.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.4 day(s).

Volta Inc. (VLTA) estimates and forecasts

Volta Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.76 percent over the past six months and at a 77.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 123.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Volta Inc. to make $20.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

VLTA Dividends

Volta Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.66% of Volta Inc. shares, and 19.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.69%. Volta Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Pictet Asset Management SA being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.48% of the shares, which is about 5.82 million shares worth $42.74 million.

Pictet Asset Management SA, with 3.48% or 5.82 million shares worth $42.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $11.9 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $7.99 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.