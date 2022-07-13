Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH)

In the last trading session, 36.08 million shares of the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.08, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.01B. PSTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.84, offering almost -8.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.69% since then. We note from Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) trade information

Instantly PSTH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.10 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.83% year-to-date, but still up 0.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) is 0.85% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) estimates and forecasts

PSTH Dividends

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. shares, and 60.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.40%. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 237 institutions, with Guggenheim Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.16% of the shares, which is about 22.33 million shares worth $440.34 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 8.97% or 17.95 million shares worth $353.92 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 9.25 million shares worth $182.4 million, making up 4.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund held roughly 7.53 million shares worth around $149.25 million, which represents about 3.77% of the total shares outstanding.