Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO)

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.37, and it changed around $0.27 or 5.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.69B. NTCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.73, offering almost -341.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.22% since then. We note from Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Instantly NTCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.62 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.07% year-to-date, but still up 7.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is -20.09% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Natura &Co Holding S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.51 percent over the past six months and at a -119.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.91 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. to make $1.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -78.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.11% per year for the next five years.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 1.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares, and 3.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.78%. Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock is held by 125 institutions, with Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.06% of the shares, which is about 14.19 million shares worth $131.56 million.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda., with 0.53% or 3.65 million shares worth $33.87 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.95 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value held roughly 49497.0 shares worth around $0.43 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.