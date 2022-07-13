Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH)

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) have been traded, and its beta is -0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.56, and it changed around $0.38 or 17.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.05M. MDJH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.58, offering almost -196.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.83% since then. We note from MDJM Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 67.60K.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) trade information

Instantly MDJH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.55 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) is 36.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2740.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MDJH Dividends

MDJM Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 15.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 87.54% of MDJM Ltd shares, and 0.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.33%. MDJM Ltd stock is held by 2 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 18100.0 shares worth $32218.0.

The former held 4594.0 shares worth $14562.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.