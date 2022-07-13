Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP)

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.18, and it changed around -$2.46 or -5.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.00B. HP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.59, offering almost -39.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.58% since then. We note from Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended HP as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Helmerich & Payne Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) trade information

Instantly HP has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.47 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.32% year-to-date, but still down -2.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) is -23.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.88 day(s).

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) estimates and forecasts

Helmerich & Payne Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.04 percent over the past six months and at a 87.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 49.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 114.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $514.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Helmerich & Payne Inc. to make $537.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.00%. Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.76% per year for the next five years.

HP Dividends

Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.34% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares, and 91.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.37%. Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock is held by 456 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.43% of the shares, which is about 17.3 million shares worth $739.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.21% or 11.8 million shares worth $279.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 7.59 million shares worth $217.83 million, making up 7.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $151.38 million, which represents about 3.97% of the total shares outstanding.