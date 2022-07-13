Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around -$0.05 or -4.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $280.39M. BITF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.36, offering almost -721.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.77% since then. We note from Bitfarms Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.43% year-to-date, but still down -11.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is -34.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BITF is forecast to be at a low of $5.45 and a high of $5.45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -378.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -378.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Bitfarms Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.43 percent over the past six months and at a 46.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.85% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares, and 12.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.05%. Bitfarms Ltd. stock is held by 105 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.20% of the shares, which is about 8.35 million shares worth $42.18 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 1.64% or 3.26 million shares worth $16.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 7.78 million shares worth $28.49 million, making up 3.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $5.27 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.