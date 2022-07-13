Future Outlook And BELLUS Health Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) were traded, and its beta was 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.67, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $984.02M. BLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.10, offering almost -14.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.11% since then. We note from BELLUS Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 917.55K.

BELLUS Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BLU as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Instantly BLU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.10 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.12% year-to-date, but still down -3.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 17.93% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLU is forecast to be at a low of $14.80 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

BELLUS Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.47 percent over the past six months and at a 15.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7,587.50%, up from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4k and $4k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.50%.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.27% of BELLUS Health Inc. shares, and 88.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.78%. BELLUS Health Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.58% of the shares, which is about 10.23 million shares worth $82.35 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 7.96% or 8.5 million shares worth $58.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.74 million shares worth $4.56 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $3.63 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.