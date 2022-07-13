Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.51, and it changed around $0.29 or 3.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87B. FRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.57, offering almost -35.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.32% since then. We note from Frontline Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Frontline Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FRO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frontline Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.70 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.27% year-to-date, but still down -7.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is -11.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRO is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $14.57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Frontline Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.89 percent over the past six months and at a 367.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Frontline Ltd. to make $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.70%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 14.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.23% of Frontline Ltd. shares, and 26.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.88%. Frontline Ltd. stock is held by 200 institutions, with Folketrygdfondet being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.65% of the shares, which is about 11.5 million shares worth $101.2 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.10% or 6.31 million shares worth $55.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.84 million shares worth $18.65 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $9.33 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.