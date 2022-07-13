Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Shares Might Go Down -27.77% This Year

In the last trading session, 25.65 million shares of the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.30, and it changed around -$0.61 or -2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.78B. FCX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.91, offering almost -97.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.34% since then. We note from Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 20.47 million.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Instantly FCX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.54 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.77% year-to-date, but still down -3.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is -35.09% down in the 30-day period.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.00 percent over the past six months and at a 19.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to make $7.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.40%.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, and 81.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.85%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock is held by 1,685 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.92% of the shares, which is about 114.74 million shares worth $4.79 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.38% or 107.0 million shares worth $5.32 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 41.73 million shares worth $1.74 billion, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 31.1 million shares worth around $1.3 billion, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.