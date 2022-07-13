Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.37, and it changed around -$2.16 or -6.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.69B. EVH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.07, offering almost -19.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.61% since then. We note from Evolent Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 809.51K.

Evolent Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EVH as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evolent Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) trade information

Instantly EVH has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.07 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.14% year-to-date, but still down -8.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) is 2.12% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVH is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) estimates and forecasts

Evolent Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.36 percent over the past six months and at a 1,050.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 350.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 333.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $294.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Evolent Health Inc. to make $307.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $222.06 million and $222.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.00%. Evolent Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 90.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

EVH Dividends

Evolent Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.64% of Evolent Health Inc. shares, and 92.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.21%. Evolent Health Inc. stock is held by 297 institutions, with Engaged Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.55% of the shares, which is about 7.83 million shares worth $216.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.24% or 7.55 million shares worth $208.8 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.29 million shares worth $63.25 million, making up 2.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $49.57 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.