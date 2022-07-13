EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 3.86 million shares of the EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $99.49, and it changed around -$4.21 or -4.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.02B. EOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $145.98, offering almost -46.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $60.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.66% since then. We note from EOG Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

Instantly EOG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 106.95 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.52% year-to-date, but still down -5.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is -29.22% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $152.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EOG is forecast to be at a low of $122.00 and a high of $180.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

EOG Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.64 percent over the past six months and at a 95.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 130.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 82.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.67 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect EOG Resources Inc. to make $6.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 67.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.20%. EOG Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 864.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.15% per year for the next five years.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.53 per year.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of EOG Resources Inc. shares, and 90.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.03%. EOG Resources Inc. stock is held by 1,610 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.77% of the shares, which is about 51.35 million shares worth $4.56 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.96% or 46.65 million shares worth $5.56 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 16.63 million shares worth $1.48 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 15.55 million shares worth around $1.73 billion, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.