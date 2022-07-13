Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.96, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.71B. EC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.47, offering almost -85.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.71% since then. We note from Ecopetrol S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Ecopetrol S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended EC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ecopetrol S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $1 for the current quarter.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) trade information

Instantly EC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.50 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.11% year-to-date, but still down -2.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) is -35.09% down in the 30-day period.

Analyst projections state that EC is forecast to be at a low of $58000.00 and a high of $86408.50.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 138.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ecopetrol S.A. to make $8.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.84 billion and $5.42 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 55.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.50%. Ecopetrol S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 889.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -13.00% per year for the next five years.

EC Dividends

Ecopetrol S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 22.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.26. It is important to note, however, that the 22.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.87 per year.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares, and 1.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.71%. Ecopetrol S.A. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 3.53 million shares worth $45.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.14% or 2.78 million shares worth $51.65 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Overseas Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.78 million shares worth $26.21 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $16.94 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.