DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.34, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.78B. DRH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.15, offering almost -33.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.91% since then. We note from DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended DRH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) trade information

Instantly DRH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.48 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.22% year-to-date, but still up 1.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is -19.73% up in the 30-day period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) estimates and forecasts

DiamondRock Hospitality Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.18 percent over the past six months and at a 625.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 230.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 700.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $245.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality Company to make $232.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 121.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.90%. DiamondRock Hospitality Company earnings are expected to increase by 51.10% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -9.50% per year for the next five years.

DRH Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s Major holders