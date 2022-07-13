Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.79, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.32M. DRMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.95, offering almost -779.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.3% since then. We note from Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Instantly DRMA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8800 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.63% year-to-date, but still up 54.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) is 23.38% up in the 30-day period.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.71 percent over the past six months and at a 27.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.20%.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.54% of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 11.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.32%. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 39248.0 shares worth $68291.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.29% or 26666.0 shares worth $46398.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 15860.0 shares worth $19507.0, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10806.0 shares worth around $13291.0, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.