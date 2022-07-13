Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.13, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.68B. DK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.93, offering almost -51.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.2% since then. We note from Delek US Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) trade information

Instantly DK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.98 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 55.61% year-to-date, but still down -5.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) is -31.97% down in the 30-day period.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) estimates and forecasts

Delek US Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.13 percent over the past six months and at a 295.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 214.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 515.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Delek US Holdings Inc. to make $3.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.19 billion and $2.55 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 62.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.60%. Delek US Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 67.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.40% per year for the next five years.

DK Dividends

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.06% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares, and 94.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.75%. Delek US Holdings Inc. stock is held by 268 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.21% of the shares, which is about 7.25 million shares worth $108.65 million.

Icahn, Carl, C., with 7.91% or 6.98 million shares worth $104.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.95 million shares worth $61.29 million, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $31.82 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.