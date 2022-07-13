Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.79M. CYCC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.19, offering almost -420.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.13% since then. We note from Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 448.05K.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYCC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.68 for the current quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) trade information

Instantly CYCC has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.41% year-to-date, but still up 4.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) is -4.80% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYCC is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1916.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1328.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) estimates and forecasts

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.57 percent over the past six months and at a -0.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.40%.

CYCC Dividends

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.42% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 39.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.85%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Sphera Funds Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.09% of the shares, which is about 0.51 million shares worth $1.98 million.

SilverArc Capital Management, LLC, with 4.59% or 0.46 million shares worth $1.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $0.86 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 87178.0 shares worth around $0.34 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.