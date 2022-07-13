CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 2.97 million shares of the CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.58, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $726.23M. CTIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.15, offering almost -8.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.27% since then. We note from CTI BioPharma Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.78 million.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Instantly CTIC has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.15 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 165.32% year-to-date, but still up 5.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is 8.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

CTI BioPharma Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 192.44 percent over the past six months and at a 18.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -78.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. to make $7.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.20%.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, and 55.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.44%. CTI BioPharma Corp. stock is held by 97 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.84% of the shares, which is about 8.93 million shares worth $22.15 million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, with 8.71% or 8.8 million shares worth $21.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $5.45 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $2.41 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.