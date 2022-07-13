Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 2.22 million shares of the Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $139.28, and it changed around $0.36 or 0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $274.39B. CVX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $182.40, offering almost -30.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $92.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Chevron Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.15 million.

Chevron Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended CVX as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chevron Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $4.51 for the current quarter.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) trade information

Instantly CVX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 145.45 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.38% year-to-date, but still down -2.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is -21.74% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $182.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVX is forecast to be at a low of $150.00 and a high of $213.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) estimates and forecasts

Chevron Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.11 percent over the past six months and at a 120.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 163.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Chevron Corporation to make $56.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.94 billion and $40.52 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 100.80%. Chevron Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 374.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.14% per year for the next five years.

CVX Dividends

Chevron Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.68. It is important to note, however, that the 4.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.47 per year.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Chevron Corporation shares, and 65.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.92%. Chevron Corporation stock is held by 3,583 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.32% of the shares, which is about 163.4 million shares worth $19.18 billion.

State Street Corporation, with 7.07% or 138.9 million shares worth $16.3 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 54.78 million shares worth $6.43 billion, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 51.25 million shares worth around $6.73 billion, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.