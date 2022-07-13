Can Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 16.89 million shares of the Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.36M. HOTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -326.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.32% since then. We note from Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Instantly HOTH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6995 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.28% year-to-date, but still down -0.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is -2.63% down in the 30-day period.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.73% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 7.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.11%. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.20% of the shares, which is about 0.71 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.52% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $0.36 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.