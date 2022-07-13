AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.59, and it changed around -$0.3 or -4.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.34B. AVDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.43, offering almost -316.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.08% since then. We note from AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

Instantly AVDX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.36 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.24% year-to-date, but still down -4.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) is -14.08% down in the 30-day period.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.11 percent over the past six months and at a 58.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc. to make $77.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.60%.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -210.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -14.07% per year for the next five years.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.92% of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares, and 59.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.07%. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stock is held by 139 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.82% of the shares, which is about 23.38 million shares worth $352.15 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 7.43% or 14.69 million shares worth $221.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.49 million shares worth $52.61 million, making up 1.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $15.54 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.