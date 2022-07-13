Are Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $139.51M. GORO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.63, offering almost -68.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.85% since then. We note from Gold Resource Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 987.60K.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Instantly GORO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6247 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.98%. The company’s shares are currently down 0.00% year-to-date, but still down -3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) is -10.86% down in the 30-day period.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) estimates and forecasts

Gold Resource Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.63 percent over the past six months and at a 27.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.20%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.20%.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.97 per year.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.08% of Gold Resource Corporation shares, and 31.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.44%. Gold Resource Corporation stock is held by 99 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.43% of the shares, which is about 4.8 million shares worth $10.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.74% or 3.31 million shares worth $5.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 3.68 million shares worth $5.96 million, making up 4.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $3.32 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.