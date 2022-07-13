Archaea Energy Inc.’s (NYSE: LFG) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.93, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.74B. LFG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.75, offering almost -70.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.72% since then. We note from Archaea Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Archaea Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LFG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Archaea Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) trade information

Instantly LFG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.32 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.80% year-to-date, but still down -4.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) is -31.38% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LFG is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -215.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -79.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) estimates and forecasts

Archaea Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.50 percent over the past six months and at a 566.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 340.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Archaea Energy Inc. to make $92.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

LFG Dividends

Archaea Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.10% of Archaea Energy Inc. shares, and 80.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.30%. Archaea Energy Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with Ares Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 22.87% of the shares, which is about 14.94 million shares worth $273.15 million.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC, with 8.88% or 5.8 million shares worth $106.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.48 million shares worth $27.12 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $13.37 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.