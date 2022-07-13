Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.64 million shares of the Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $88.75, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.82B. AMAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $167.06, offering almost -88.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $82.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.85% since then. We note from Applied Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.08 million.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Instantly AMAT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 91.65 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.61% year-to-date, but still up 3.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is -17.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMAT is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $197.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -121.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Applied Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.16 percent over the past six months and at a 9.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Applied Materials Inc. to make $6.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.00%. Applied Materials Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.77% per year for the next five years.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.