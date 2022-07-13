AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.14, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $377.03M. APPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.89, offering almost -259.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.03% since then. We note from AppHarvest Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Instantly APPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.84 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.43% year-to-date, but still up 2.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is 52.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.12 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

AppHarvest Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.72 percent over the past six months and at a 3.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -64.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 189.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect AppHarvest Inc. to make $2.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.14 million and $543k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 170.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 415.70%.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 27 and January 31.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.37% of AppHarvest Inc. shares, and 43.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.42%. AppHarvest Inc. stock is held by 227 institutions, with Inclusive Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.65% of the shares, which is about 8.8 million shares worth $34.23 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 5.11% or 5.2 million shares worth $20.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.9 million shares worth $7.41 million, making up 1.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $4.76 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.