Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -41.26%

In the last trading session, 53.89 million shares of the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $109.22, and it changed around -$2.53 or -2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1118.85B. AMZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $188.65, offering almost -72.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $101.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.29% since then. We note from Amazon.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 66.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.50 million.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 116.99 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.49% year-to-date, but still down -3.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is -5.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Amazon.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.81 percent over the past six months and at a -83.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -79.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 39 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $119.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 37 analysts expect Amazon.com Inc. to make $128.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $115.2 billion and $110.81 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.60%. Amazon.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.50% per year for the next five years.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.87% of Amazon.com Inc. shares, and 60.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.15%. Amazon.com Inc. stock is held by 5,352 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.57% of the shares, which is about 33.42 million shares worth $111.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.73% or 29.14 million shares worth $95.01 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 12.25 million shares worth $40.85 billion, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 9.24 million shares worth around $30.8 billion, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.