Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.53, and it changed around $0.74 or 3.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.75B. ATI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.74, offering almost -36.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.53% since then. We note from Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) trade information

Instantly ATI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.99 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.43% year-to-date, but still up 4.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) is -12.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.9 day(s).

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) estimates and forecasts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.38 percent over the past six months and at a 1,046.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 341.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 500.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $806 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated to make $823.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.00%. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 97.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -4.50% per year for the next five years.

ATI Dividends

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.67% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares, and 106.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.13%. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock is held by 370 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.64% of the shares, which is about 20.66 million shares worth $554.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.13% or 13.82 million shares worth $220.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 8.95 million shares worth $163.7 million, making up 7.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $153.78 million, which represents about 4.81% of the total shares outstanding.