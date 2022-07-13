Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 77.72 million shares of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.36, and it changed around -$0.59 or -0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $123.66B. AMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $164.46, offering almost -115.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $71.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.23% since then. We note from Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 106.46 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended AMD as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Instantly AMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 80.47 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.94% year-to-date, but still up 1.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is -22.71% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $129.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMD is forecast to be at a low of $63.00 and a high of $230.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -201.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.15 percent over the past six months and at a 56.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 28 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.53 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 28 analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to make $6.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 69.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.60%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 24.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 28.10% per year for the next five years.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, and 64.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.17%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is held by 2,489 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.38% of the shares, which is about 119.57 million shares worth $13.07 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.02% or 97.51 million shares worth $14.03 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 34.32 million shares worth $4.94 billion, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 25.57 million shares worth around $3.68 billion, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.