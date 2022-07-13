A Business Review Of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.78 million shares of the Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.10, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.38B. INVH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.80, offering almost -30.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.56% since then. We note from Invitation Homes Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.79 million.

Invitation Homes Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended INVH as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Invitation Homes Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) trade information

Instantly INVH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.81 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.00% year-to-date, but still down -3.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is -4.77% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INVH is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) estimates and forecasts

Invitation Homes Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.66 percent over the past six months and at a 12.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $543.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. to make $558.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.50%. Invitation Homes Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.14% per year for the next five years.

INVH Dividends

Invitation Homes Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 2.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.66 per year.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Invitation Homes Inc. shares, and 101.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.11%. Invitation Homes Inc. stock is held by 738 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.74% of the shares, which is about 83.86 million shares worth $3.8 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.13% or 49.63 million shares worth $1.99 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 27.51 million shares worth $1.15 billion, making up 4.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.95 million shares worth around $768.7 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.