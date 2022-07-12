You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO).

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.83M. RMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.72, offering almost -1475.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.2% since then. We note from Romeo Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.35 million.

Romeo Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RMO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Romeo Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Instantly RMO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5720 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.30% year-to-date, but still up 10.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is -30.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMO is forecast to be at a low of $1.80 and a high of $1.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -267.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -267.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -69.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 167.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Romeo Power Inc. to make $11.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.06% of Romeo Power Inc. shares, and 33.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.83%. Romeo Power Inc. stock is held by 180 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.88% of the shares, which is about 8.9 million shares worth $32.48 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.47% or 6.76 million shares worth $10.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.57 million shares worth $10.78 million, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF held roughly 4.48 million shares worth around $8.19 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.