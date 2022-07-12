You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM).

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.91, and it changed around $0.13 or 2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13B. GSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.25, offering almost -90.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.35% since then. We note from Ferroglobe PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Instantly GSM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.05 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.83% year-to-date, but still down -3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is -24.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Ferroglobe PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.60 percent over the past six months and at a 1,500.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $784.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ferroglobe PLC to make $699.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $418.54 million and $429.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 87.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.50%. Ferroglobe PLC earnings are expected to increase by 56.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.45% of Ferroglobe PLC shares, and 39.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.62%. Ferroglobe PLC stock is held by 111 institutions, with Rubric Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.29% of the shares, which is about 13.65 million shares worth $84.76 million.

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, with 3.56% or 6.67 million shares worth $41.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.73 million shares worth $8.81 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $7.72 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.