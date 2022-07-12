Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 9.19 million shares of the Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.81, and it changed around -$3.65 or -6.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.28B. WYNN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.94, offering almost -117.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.94% since then. We note from Wynn Resorts Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Wynn Resorts Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended WYNN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.62 for the current quarter.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Instantly WYNN has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.70 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.90% year-to-date, but still down -9.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is -24.86% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WYNN is forecast to be at a low of $62.00 and a high of $112.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Wynn Resorts Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.61 percent over the past six months and at a 52.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Wynn Resorts Limited to make $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.80%.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.86% of Wynn Resorts Limited shares, and 63.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.15%. Wynn Resorts Limited stock is held by 741 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.44% of the shares, which is about 10.94 million shares worth $930.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.43% or 10.94 million shares worth $930.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.5 million shares worth $469.98 million, making up 4.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 5.03 million shares worth around $427.7 million, which represents about 4.34% of the total shares outstanding.