Why LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.91, and it changed around -$0.94 or -8.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04B. LZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.71, offering almost -310.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.16, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.52% since then. We note from LegalZoom.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

LegalZoom.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LZ as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LegalZoom.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

Instantly LZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.62 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.33% year-to-date, but still down -11.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) is -29.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LZ is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -212.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) estimates and forecasts

LegalZoom.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.06 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $165.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect LegalZoom.com Inc. to make $170.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.90%. LegalZoom.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 300.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.66% per year for the next five years.

LZ Dividends

LegalZoom.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.06% of LegalZoom.com Inc. shares, and 63.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.25%. LegalZoom.com Inc. stock is held by 161 institutions, with Francisco Partners Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.41% of the shares, which is about 28.63 million shares worth $460.02 million.

Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd., with 7.20% or 14.3 million shares worth $229.83 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.97 million shares worth $63.79 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd held roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $36.5 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.