Why Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In today’s recent session, 10.32 million shares of the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.95, and it changed around $1.13 or 19.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.73M. INDO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.99, offering almost -1151.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.45% since then. We note from Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INDO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Instantly INDO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.76 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 107.86% year-to-date, but still down -7.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) is -49.74% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INDO is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -52.60%, down from the previous year.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.98% of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares, and 4.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.94%. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock is held by 9 institutions, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.13% of the shares, which is about 10000.0 shares worth $0.23 million.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.03% or 2416.0 shares worth $54698.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.