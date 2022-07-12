Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 15.85 million shares of the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.66, and it changed around -$0.33 or -2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.41B. WBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.55, offering almost -130.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.52% since then. We note from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.21 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended WBD as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Instantly WBD has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.70 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.97% year-to-date, but still down -4.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is -18.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WBD is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -280.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.89 percent over the past six months and at a -6.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -101.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -62.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 276.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. to make $11.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.99 billion and $3.14 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 298.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 264.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.50%. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -15.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.42% of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, and 7.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.34%. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock is held by 850 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.74% of the shares, which is about 17.88 million shares worth $420.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.74% or 17.88 million shares worth $420.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.58 million shares worth $107.79 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.66 million shares worth around $86.1 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.