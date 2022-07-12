Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.15, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.35B. VSCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.00, offering almost -169.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.4% since then. We note from Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VSCO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Instantly VSCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.59 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is -27.82% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSCO is forecast to be at a low of $49.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -166.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -74.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.44 percent over the past six months and at a -3.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to make $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.80%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. earnings are expected to increase by -5.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.20% per year for the next five years.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, and 101.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.59%. Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock is held by 419 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.60% of the shares, which is about 9.61 million shares worth $533.5 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.60% or 9.61 million shares worth $533.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 3.31 million shares worth $177.63 million, making up 4.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $139.49 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.