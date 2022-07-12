Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around -$0.06 or -5.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $227.26M. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -108.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.91% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.57% year-to-date, but still down -3.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is -28.47% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URG is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -191.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -166.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.70 percent over the past six months and at a 85.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60,025.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.80%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.83% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 34.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.53%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.01% of the shares, which is about 10.98 million shares worth $17.57 million.

CQS (US), LLC, with 4.45% or 9.76 million shares worth $15.61 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 9.46 million shares worth $11.16 million, making up 4.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held roughly 7.86 million shares worth around $11.63 million, which represents about 3.59% of the total shares outstanding.