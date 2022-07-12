ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.03M. THMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.16, offering almost -1404.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.14% since then. We note from ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Instantly THMO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5062 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 58.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.46% year-to-date, but still down -13.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is -40.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that THMO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2757.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2757.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.85 percent over the past six months and at a 111.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 153.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. to make $5.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.66 million and $2.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 163.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.60%.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 15.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.52% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.94%. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 84296.0 shares worth $16876.0.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.52% or 67135.0 shares worth $13440.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 77065.0 shares worth $15428.0, making up 0.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 31919.0 shares worth around $6390.0, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.