Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 5.1 million shares of the Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.32, and it changed around -$1.27 or -4.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.82B. TECK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.90, offering almost -74.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.28% since then. We note from Teck Resources Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.96 million.

Teck Resources Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TECK as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Teck Resources Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $2.4 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Instantly TECK has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.71 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.81% year-to-date, but still down -11.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is -41.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TECK is forecast to be at a low of $39.84 and a high of $54.39. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Teck Resources Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.70 percent over the past six months and at a 64.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 380.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Teck Resources Limited to make $4.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.02 billion and $2.78 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 107.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.10%.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.39. It is important to note, however, that the 1.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Teck Resources Limited shares, and 67.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.86%. Teck Resources Limited stock is held by 617 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.53% of the shares, which is about 24.1 million shares worth $694.51 million.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 4.53% or 24.1 million shares worth $694.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 18.08 million shares worth $521.16 million, making up 3.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 6.02 million shares worth around $185.94 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.