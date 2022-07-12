TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Shares Might Go Down -80.58% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.59 million shares of the TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been traded, and its beta is -0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.05, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.82B. TAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.80, offering almost -462.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.49% since then. We note from TAL Education Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.49 million.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.03 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.83% year-to-date, but still down -14.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is -17.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

TAL Education Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.71 percent over the past six months and at a 79.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -94.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 125.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect TAL Education Group to make $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.50%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of TAL Education Group shares, and 65.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.28%. TAL Education Group stock is held by 360 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.01% of the shares, which is about 31.12 million shares worth $122.3 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.45% or 19.74 million shares worth $59.41 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 10.97 million shares worth $43.12 million, making up 2.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.22 million shares worth around $17.8 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.