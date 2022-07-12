SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.85, and it changed around $0.7 or 32.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $235.41M. SKYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -461.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.14% since then. We note from SQL Technologies Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 49070.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 119.29K.

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) trade information

Instantly SKYX has showed a green trend with a performance of 32.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.33 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.95% year-to-date, but still up 31.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) is 19.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

SQL Technologies Corp. (SKYX) estimates and forecasts

SKYX Dividends

SQL Technologies Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.30% of SQL Technologies Corp. shares, and 0.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.67%. SQL Technologies Corp. stock is held by 11 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 32733.0 shares worth $0.42 million.

Citigroup Inc., with 0.03% or 21219.0 shares worth $0.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.