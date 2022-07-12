Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $99.15, and it changed around -$5.09 or -4.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.39B. SPOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $305.60, offering almost -208.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.21% since then. We note from Spotify Technology S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Spotify Technology S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended SPOT as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Instantly SPOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 106.16 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.63% year-to-date, but still up 1.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is -14.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $140.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPOT is forecast to be at a low of $87.50 and a high of $225.61. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Spotify Technology S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.56 percent over the past six months and at a 36.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -186.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.96 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Spotify Technology S.A. to make $3.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.68 billion and $2.83 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.30%.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.31% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares, and 58.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.89%. Spotify Technology S.A. stock is held by 813 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.96% of the shares, which is about 23.23 million shares worth $3.51 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.98% or 16.1 million shares worth $3.77 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 6.63 million shares worth $1.04 billion, making up 3.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $490.49 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.