Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 2.45 million shares of the Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.33, and it changed around -$0.16 or -6.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $943.83M. SRNE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.63, offering almost -313.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.64% since then. We note from Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.57 million.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) trade information

Instantly SRNE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.81 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.45% year-to-date, but still up 15.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) is 43.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.17 day(s).

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. to make $18.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.26 million and $10.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 85.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.70%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -11.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 37.00% per year for the next five years.

SRNE Dividends

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.79% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 33.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.67%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 303 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.73% of the shares, which is about 33.96 million shares worth $81.68 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.67% or 22.03 million shares worth $52.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 30.14 million shares worth $72.49 million, making up 7.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.45 million shares worth around $20.33 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.