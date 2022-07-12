Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -51.21%

In the last trading session, 2.35 million shares of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were traded, and its beta was 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.38, and it changed around -$1.43 or -6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.89B. SIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.24, offering almost -131.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.31% since then. We note from Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SIX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

Instantly SIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.74 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.14% year-to-date, but still down -11.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is -30.18% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIX is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -194.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.74 percent over the past six months and at a 65.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $528.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to make $699.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.70%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 130.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.59% per year for the next five years.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.24% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, and 96.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.34%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock is held by 424 institutions, with H Partners Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.35% of the shares, which is about 8.93 million shares worth $380.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.90% or 7.67 million shares worth $326.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.15 million shares worth $84.96 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $88.23 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.