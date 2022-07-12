Shares Of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) Could Show A Loss Of -87.5%

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.60, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.93M. HTGM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.98, offering almost -336.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.25% since then. We note from HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.26 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HTGM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) trade information

Instantly HTGM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7400 on Monday, 07/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.37% year-to-date, but still up 53.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) is 209.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HTGM is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -87.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) estimates and forecasts

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.31 percent over the past six months and at a -2.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. to make $3.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.12 million and $2.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.20%.

HTGM Dividends

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 15.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.55% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares, and 20.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.73%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.55% of the shares, which is about 0.83 million shares worth $1.33 million.

Samjo Capital LLC, with 3.67% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.27 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 70922.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.